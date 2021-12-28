MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a shooting in Frayser on Monday night.

Officers responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in front of the Ridgecrest Apartments at Range Line and Woodcliff Drive where they located a man shot.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

People living along Range Line in Frayser say the sounds of sirens are common.

We spoke to a man who says he’s lived on Range Line for years, and he says his home has withstood more bullets than he can count.

“I just get down low. Don’t be standing in front of the windows. All these windows got bullet holes in it,” the man said.

From aggravated assaults to murders, MPD reported more than 20 incidents in and around the apartment complex just within the past month.

The man said many of the shootings happen in front of the apartments and his home is always caught in the crossfire.

He says at least twice a month, a person lands in his front yard due to either an accident on the road or a shooting. He even told us that he got ran over in his own front yard.

He says he’s working to find a quieter neighborhood to live in but until then, he says he’s going to continue doing what he can to stay safe.

Police currently have no suspect information for Monday’s shooting.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.