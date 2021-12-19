MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shooting on the 3900 block of New Covington Pike the night of December 18 where a man was found in critical condition.

Police said that the man was transported to Regional One Hospital, but did not survive his injuries.



Police said the suspect is a bald male, 6′ tall and wearing glasses, a black “FRIENDS” shirt, black jogging pants and black shoes.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH or submit a tip online.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.