MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash in southeast Memphis, police say.

Memphis Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Hickory Hill and East. Raines Road. A vehicle reportedly made a U-turn and was struck by another vehicle.

Police say the driver of the first vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver has been identified as 56-year-old Darren Woods.

A woman from the second vehicle was reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.