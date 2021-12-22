MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect who they say shot one person at a residence in Raleigh on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. on the 3100 block of Ridgemont Avenue where one person was injured.

Police said the victim is expected to be okay.

Residents living in a Raleigh community said this scene is far too normal for their liking.

“This ain’t nothing new around here. They shootout every night,” one neighbor said.

Memphis Police marked at least 12 shell casings on the ground.

WREG was on the scene and also noticed a car with its back window shot out.

One woman said a couple of stray bullets landed in a family member’s home.

Thankfully, she said no one was injured.

A gray car possibly related to the crime that was backed into the driveway of a blue home was towed away by police.

MPD said the suspect was last seen wearing a red jacket.

Police have not released any more information.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please contact CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.