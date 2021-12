MEMPHIS, Tenn. ––– One man was left injured after a shooting at a Frayser convenience store on Friday morning.

Police said they located a male shooting victim at the Smart Mart on the 4200 block of Overton Crossing.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

There is no suspect information.

This is an ongoing investigation. Please call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH if you have any information.