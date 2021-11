MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say one person was injured in a shooting in the Cherokee neighborhood Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting at Pinecrest Drive and Joanne Street at just before 4 p.m.

Police say a man went to the hospital in critical condition. According to police, another man was detained on the scene.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.