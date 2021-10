MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is in critical condition after he and his dog were shot Monday morning.

According to Memphis Police, the shooting took place around 1:45 a.m. after an argument at a gas station at Lamar and Kimball.

The man was taken to Regional One. The dog did not survive his injuries.

No other information has been released.

At 1:46 am, officers responded to a shooting at 2759 Lamar. One male and his dog were shot. The male victim was xported to ROH in critical condition, and the dog did not survive his injuries.

Prelim info indicates that an argument led up to the shooting. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 25, 2021