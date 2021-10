MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene Tuesday night of a shooting in Cordova.

According to SCSO, six young men were fighting in a parking lot at Berryhill Road and Chimneyrock Boulevard when one male was shot. The suspects fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

