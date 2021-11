MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene Monday of a shooting in Parkway Village and are looking for the suspect.

Police said the shooting happened shooting at 3279 South Perkins. A male victim was located and transported to LeBonheur in non-critical condition.

Police have described the suspect as a man wearing a black hoodie. He fled the scene in a black Nissan.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.