MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police were on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a shooting at a hotel in Parkway Village.

Police say they responded to the shooting at the Express Inn on 2700 Perkins after 4 p.m. A male victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information has been given at this time.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 24, 2021