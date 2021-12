MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene Monday night of a shooting in East Memphis.

Police said a victim was found inside a vehicle at 4634 Helene Road. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

