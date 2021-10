MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says one person was found dead in a home in northwest Shelby County Thursday afternoon.

SCSO says the person was found in a home in the 700 block of Northaven Drive at around 2:30 p.m. Paramedics reportedly pronounced the person dead at the scene.

This is an active investigation. If anyone has information, call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH. — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) September 30, 2021

SCSO says this is an active investigation and no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.