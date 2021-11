MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene Tuesday night of a shooting in South Memphis.

According to police, a male victim was shot at 2184 Ridgeway and was transported to Regional One in extremely critical conditon.

Police say a female was detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

