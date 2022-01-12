MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a double shooting in Southwest Memphis.

Police say a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl were shot at 3245 New Horn Lake Road around 2:30 p.m. The male victim was transported to Methodist South by a private vehicle and is in critical condition. The female victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect is occupying a dark colored Dodge Challenger.

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

WREG will update when more information becomes available.