MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Parkway Village, police said Thursday.

Officers were on the scene of a shooting around 1 p.m. at a Valero gas station in the 2800 block of South Perkins Road near Cottonwood.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police said the suspects ran eastbound on Cottonwood.

Suspect 1 wore all black and Suspect 2 wore a gray top and black pants. Police ask anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH with tips.