MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another in custody after a shooting Tuesday in the Ridgecrest Apartments in Frayser.

Memphis Police reported the shooting in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive around 4:30.

They said one person was pronounced dead at the scene. A female was detained.

WREG spoke to a woman who said that the victim was her 24-year-old son. She said he leaves behind a 3-year-old son.

His mother said that she was exiting the apartment complex when someone ran up and started shooting into his car. He tried to get away and drove through a fence and wrecked back inside the complex.

She doesn’t know why he was shot, but she believes that it had something to do with a woman that he was ending a relationship with.

Anyone with information is asked to call (901)-528-CASH with tips.