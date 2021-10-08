MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A father is looking for answers after his son and his son’s friend were shot outside a gas station in South Memphis. That friend was killed in the shooting.

The shooting happened Thursday night at the BP gas station on Lamar Avenue.

Darrell Burns says he was at work when he got the call Thursday night his son had been shot in the parking lot.

“Emotionally we’re torn apart. It’s never a good thing to get a phone call like this,” Burns said.

He says his son is recovering at the hospital. Unfortunately, he says his son’s friend, who was also shot, did not survive.

Burns says his other son was also there but wasn’t hit.

According to the victim’s father, he says when his sons and their friend were leaving the gas station and getting into their car when someone fired shots at their vehicle, leaving one dead and the other in critical condition.

A witness said he saw two people fall out of the car with gunshot wounds and a lot of blood. As a retired firefighter and EMT, he says he immediately jumped into action and tried to help.

Burns says there was some sort of altercation between the victims and the gunman but it’s still unclear what the argument was about.

Memphis police say the two suspects were last seen in a white four-door sedan going southbound on South Parkway.

If you were in the area and saw anything, or if you know anything about this crime, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.