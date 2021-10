MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they responded to a shots fired called Sunday afternoon off Knight Arnold. According to police one man was found on the scene and pronounced dead.



Police are asking anyone with information on the shooter to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

On 10/3 at 2:53 pm, officers responded to a shooting at 3985 Knight Arnold. One male victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect is a light-skinned male with light long brown dreads.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 4, 2021

WREG will update as more information becomes available.