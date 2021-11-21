MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting is under investigation in Orange Mound near the house where Memphis Police possibly discovered a vehicle that was involved in the death of Young Dolph.

This shooting came just hours after the vehicle was seen on video being towed away.



Memphis police said this shooting happened just before 2:00 pm on Sunday. When they arrived, they found a person who had been shot, and was pronounced dead on the scene.



Witnesses told us they heard 5 to 6 gunshots and then saw a woman running and screaming in the direction of where the shooting took place.



Memphis Police said the suspect drove away in a black sedan and remains on the run tonight.



The victim’s identity has not be released yet, not until family members have been notified.



Memphis Police ask if you know anything to contact CrimeStoppers at (901)-528 – CASH or submit a tip online.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.