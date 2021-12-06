This page has been updated to reflect the correct number of victims.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to a shooting that left two people dead in Messick Buntyn Monday morning.

Police said the incident happened on the 3400 block of Douglas Avenue.

One male was located on the scene and taken to Regional Medical Center, but did not survive his injuries.

MPD later reported that another victim was killed in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this page when more information is released.