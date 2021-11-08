MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A man was shot and killed in Frayser while sitting in a car Monday morning.

Police said someone opened fire on the vehicle around 9:30 a.m. while it was parked near St. Elmo and North Trezevant in a Frayser neighborhood.

Clinton Berry and his three children live across the street and he was in shock by what he saw when he walked outside.

“We hear gunshots all the time so that wasn’t the scary part,” he said. “The scary part is when I went out and saw this car shot up and a person was in there dead.”

The man was pronounced dead after first responders rushed him to Regional Medical Center. Berry said he’s never seen the man in the neighborhood before.

“I’ve been around here so long you just learn to stay out the way,” Berry said.

Police are still looking for the gunman and investigators haven’t said why the man was shot.

Residents say this type of crime is happening more and more in the neighborhood. According to MPD crime stats, there have been at least 13 aggravated assaults in the area since September.

“I’d just like to see a lot of this violence stop,” Berry said.

One resident, who doesn’t want to be identified, says she isn’t taking any chances particularly with an 11-year-old son at home.

“I have a handgun permit and I have to keep myself safe,” she said. “I didn’t want to do it but it’s just like… There’s always something going on.”

She feels guns should be used for defense but not attack and claims gun violence is never the way to solve problems.

“The gentleman that died it could have been something that could have been talked about or resolved,” she said. “We’re so quick to pick up a gun instead of hey, what’s going on?”

Given the number of violent incidents in the neighborhood, WREG asked police if they plan on increasing patrols but we haven’t heard back.

If you know any information about Monday’s shooting, call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH with tips.