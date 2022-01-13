MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged in connection to a shooting on New Horn Lake Road Wednesday afternoon where they found one teenager dead and another injured.

According to Memphis Police, 20-year-old Cartavious Reed observed a domestic altercation between a woman at the home and a 16-year-old boy. Video surveillance shows the boy involved in the argument receiving a gun from Reed.

During the altercation, the 16-year-old made loud verbal threats, saying he was going to kill the unknown man who was inside the room with the woman at the home. The boy then began beating on the room door.

Before the boy could fire his gun, he and 17-year-old Timya Jackson were shot through the door by the unknown man in the room. The boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Timya died from her injuries.

Video surveillance showed the unknown man coming out of the room with an AR style pistol.

Reed is being charged with two counts of criminal attempt facilitation of second-degree murder. He is expected to appear in court on Jan. 14.