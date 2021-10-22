MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a police pursuit of a suspect by Bartlett and Memphis officers turned into a crash Thursday in Whitehaven.

Memphis Police say their officers, along with Bartlett Police, spotted a vehicle driven by Johnny Landon, 19, near Lamar and Mississippi Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

Landon had active warrants for aggravated assault, MPD said. They attempted a traffic stop.

MPD said Landon briefly stopped at Hernando and Alice in South Memphis, then intentionally rammed a Bartlett Police vehicle and sped away.

Memphis Police followed but lost sight of Landon’s vehicle on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Winchester.

As Landon’s vehicle approached Raines Road, police say he struck a vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was taken to Regional One in critical condition and upgraded to non-critical, but later was pronounced dead.

That driver was not identified.

Landon was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition. He is not listed in the Shelby County Jail database Friday, but did have active warrants for aggravated assault and evading arrest.

Memphis Police said an investigation was ongoing and charges will be coming.

The Bartlett Police Department confirmed its officers were involved in the incident. Officials said Bartlett and Memphis police were participating in a joint detail to combat motor vehicle theft along with other crimes.

Bartlett officials said a police report was filed, and referred all further questions to Memphis Police.

Numerous witnesses at the scene told WREG they saw police pursuing a black Dodge Charger before it crashed. One witness said a second person in the Charger ran away after the wreck, while the driver and an elderly man in the other vehicle were taken to a hospital.