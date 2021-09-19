One dead after break-in at Parkway Village home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A break-in at a Parkway Village home has left one person dead, police say.

Memphis Police say it happened at a home on Almo Avenue near Knightway Road. Officers responded to the scene at around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

According to police, preliminary information indicates that two men broke into the home. One of those men was shot and killed. The other man reportedly fled the scene.

Memphis Police have not said if any charges will be filed. Police say the investigation is ongoing.