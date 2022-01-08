MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for a vehicle that they say is responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian Friday evening.

According to MPD, the incident happened around 7:00 at Kirby Parkway and Rocky Park.

The vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

