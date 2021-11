MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call off the 3600 block of American Way where a woman had been shot. She was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.



Police said the suspect fled on foot and that this is an ongoing investigation.

MPD asks if you know anything, you should contact CrimeStoppers at 901 528 – CASH or submit a tip online to CrimeStoppers.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 3685 American Way where they located a female victim that had been shot. The victim was xported to ROH in critical cond. Responsible will be a black male who fled the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 13, 2021