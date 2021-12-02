MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are on the scene Thursday night of a shooting in Parkway Village and are looking for the suspect.

Police say the shooting happened at 3113 South Perkins near the In and Out Wireless store. A man victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Police describe the suspect as a man wearing a white hoodie. He fled the scene in a white pickup truck.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.