MEMPIHS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to shooting off the 4000 block of Foxhall Drive where a man suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

MPD said the suspect was driving a red pickup truck, and this is an ongoing investigation.



If you know anything, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH or submit a tip to their website.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.