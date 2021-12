MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were on the scene Thursday night of a shooting in Fox Meadows.

Police said a male shooting victim was located at 5382 Meadowlake Drive and transported to Regional One in critical condition. There is no information about what led to the shooting or suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.