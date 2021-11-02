MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left one 16-year-old dead and injured another during a funeral procession on October 23.

Memphis Police said that Rico Lashun Lee has been charged with a count of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in connection to these shooting.



He was charged after Emmit Beasley was shot during a funeral procession on October 23. The 16-year-old did not survive his injuries and another teenager was shot in the process. T



MPD said that the second victim is in stable condition after surgery.

Currently, Lee does not have bond information posted. His next court date is scheduled for November 3.



WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.