JACKSON, Miss. (WREG) — The Mississippi State Department of Health announced they have detected the Omicron variant in the state, in a fully-vaccinated person.

Mississippi now joins a growing list of states that have reported the Omicron variant: California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Hawaii, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Utah, and Washington state.



“We were prepared for the appearance of this variant in Mississippi, and we need to remember that Delta is still a very active variant of COVID-19 currently in the state, as well,” Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said in a press release.

The Mississippi State Department of Health said they are experiencing a mininal increase in the number of COVID patients in the hospital, ICUs and on ventilators.



