MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities say they found 40 stolen catalytic converters on their way across the country during a traffic stop on Interstate 40.

The West Tennessee Drug Task force said agents stopped a Honda Accord in Haywood County on Sunday night for a traffic violation.

After a search, they say they found the catalytic converters, along with saw blades used to get them off cars. A ledger book found in the car indicated the stolen parts were worth $30,000.

Authorities say they were being trafficked from Texas to New York for sale.

Two people were arrested. Their names were not released.