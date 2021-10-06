BOLIVAR, Tenn. — A shooting at the Hardeman County Sheriff’s office was reported Wednesday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

TBI agents are on the scene in Bolivar and say the shooting involved a law enforcement officer.

The agency did not say whether there was any victim or release further information.

Streets around the complex are currently blocked. The Hardeman County Sheriff’s Office has not released any information on the situation.

Hardeman County Circuit Court was closed Wednesday. The court released the following statement on social media:

“Due to a tragic incident occurring at the CJC during the early hours of October 6th, General Sessions Court has been rescheduled to October 13th.”

