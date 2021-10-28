MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was injured while attempting to stop a man accused of stealing over $4,000 worth of items from an East Memphis home on Wednesday.

A man reported a burglary to police that occurred at his home on the 4700 block of Kaye.

A neighbor advised the resident that she heard glass breaking and witnessed a man come from behind the house carrying a laundry basket full of items.

Police said they saw the man that fit the description, Malcom Riley, in front of the house when they arrived.

When MPD tried to get Riley’s attention, he ran and jumped into his car.

The officer attempted to grab the suspect out of the car, but police said Riley put the car in reverse and dragged the officer down the street until stopping on Colonial Road.

The officer suffered abrasions to both knees and a jammed thumb, according to a police report.

Police said they found items taken from the home inside Riley’s car, which included two firearms, ammunition, an Apple Macbook Air, Apple iPad, money, a drill set and jewelry. The approximate value of the items was over $4,000.

Riley’s license was also suspended and he couldn’t provide proof of insurance for his vehicle, police said.

MPD said they also found Fetanyl in Riley’s pockets after he was taken to the Mt. Moriah precinct.

Riley is being charged with multiple crimes including aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, possession of a controlled substance with intent and unlawful possession of a weapon

He is being held on a $120,000 bond.