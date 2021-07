MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An off-duty Memphis Police officer was robbed at gunpoint in the driveway of his East Memphis home Thursday.

Police said the officer was in his driveway in the 1700 block of Myrna Street when two men came up to him. One of the men had a gun.

The officer was told to “drop it.” Police said the men took off in his white Chevy Malibu.

He believed his radio and vest were in the car when it was taken.

Police did not say any arrests had been made.