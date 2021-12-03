MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police were flagged down Friday night after a shooting in the Berclair neighborhood sent a man to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the victim was taken to Regional One Hospital for treatment.



Memphis Police said the suspects were two men wearing all dark clothing.



No further suspect information has been provided, and this is now an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528 – CASH or submit a tip online.



