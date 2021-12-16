MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg nurse practitioner was arrested Thursday for unlawfully distributing prescription drugs from the medical clinic she owned and operated.

According to a press release, Kelly McCallum, 39, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances such as oxycodone and hydrocodone at the Convenient Care Clinic. Over four years, McCallum prescribed more than two million opioid pills and more than 900,000 pills that contained benzodiazepines.

She allegedly provided prescriptions to individuals that she had personal and sexual relationships with. It is also reported that she prescribed dangerous combinations of controlled substances to her patients. When she was out of the office, she left pre-signed prescriptions for her staff to distribute while she was gone.

McCallum’s arrest comes six months after she was ordered to cease and desist practicing due to similar accusations and had her license suspended. She also reportedly ripped a door of its hinges and brought sex toys to work.

McCallum is being charged with maintaining a drug-involved premises and unlawful distribution of controlled substances. She is also being charged with health care fraud for allegedly billing insurance companies fraudulent office visits on days she was absent from the clinic.

If convicted, McCallum faces a maximum of 20 years in prison for the drug charges and 10 years in prison for health care fraud.