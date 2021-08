MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tractor-trailer wreck is blocking the northbound lanes of the I-55 bridge into Arkansas Wednesday morning.

Drivers should take the I40 bridge from Memphis to Arkansas to save time.

More: WREG traffic map →

🚨🚨🚨ALL NB LANES BLOCKED: I-55 bridge NB (from Memphis into AR) due to tractor trailer crash. TAKE I-40 bridge to save time! pic.twitter.com/ziS7c0tG6N — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) August 4, 2021

The I-40 bridge’s westbound lanes just reopened to traffic Monday after being shut for repairs for three months.