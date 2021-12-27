MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for suspects that they say broke into Southland Mall and stole a large amount of name-brand clothing Monday morning.

MPD responded to a business burglary call around 6 a.m. at Southland Mall. When they arrived, they saw a white vehicle parked on the side of the building.

According to police, there were two men breaking into the Hibbett Sports store of the mall.

When they approached the business, police said the white vehicle sped away onto Shelby Drive. They believe the white vehicle is a Chrysler 300F.

Once the Hibbett Sports store manager arrived, it was noted that items such as Chicago puffer jackets, women’s Champion clothing, NBA jerseys, newly-released Air Jordans, and various Nike merchandise were stolen.

Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to call 901-528-CASH.