MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Memphians rang in the new year without power after storms damaged powerlines across Shelby County. WREG Weather Experts are watching the skies for the latest developments.



To report an outage to MLGW, call 901-544-6500. To view current outages, visit the MLGW Outage Map.



As of 2 PM, there are 77 reported outages and approximately 5,880 customers affected.



Below, are images from Humes and Larchmont where power lines sustained damage.

Damaged power lines along Humes and Larchmont

Damaged power lines along Humes

As of 1 PM, there are 82 outages reported and nearly 6000 customers affected.





As of 10:55 am, there are 94 outages affecting over 4700 people. MLGW crews are working to restore power.





