WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Mayor Marco McClendon announced Monday the promotion of the new Assistant Chief and three veterans within the West Memphis Police Department.

“With his nearly 2 decades of experience, I am excited to announce Brent Bradley as the new Assistant Chief of the Department,” announced McClendon. “Through hard work and his commitment to serving the people of West Memphis, Brent has risen through the ranks to earn this leadership role and I am expecting him to do well in it.”

Native West Memphian Brent Bradley started his career as a patrolman in 2004. In 2017, Bradley was named Crittenden County Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Office of Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Bradley helped co-create and supervise the Violent Crime Suppression Unit (VCSU), which has successfully worked to stop violent crimes in West Memphis.

“I would like to thank Mayor McClendon for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of West Memphis. I look forward to working with the men and women of our department who put their lives on the line every day to protect and serve the City of West Memphis,” said Bradley.

Brent Bradley with Mayor McClendon

His promotion comes almost a week after Police Chief Michael Pope announced his resignation after six months on the job.

McClendon also announced the promotion of 13 year veteran Captain Harvey Taylor to the rank of Major. In his new role he will oversee the VCSU, SWAT, Narcotics and ATF units along with other administrative duties.

Sergeant Ivora Hall, a 9 year veteran of the department, has been promoted to the rank of Captain and will supervise the VCSU.

Former WMPD Sergeant Lauryn Dixon will be rejoining the department on January 10 at the rank of Captain. Dixon who is currently a Detective with the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office will be the first female Captain overseeing the Criminal Investigation Division.

“As mayor, I don’t have a higher priority than keeping our citizens safe. I’m excited to have each of these high caliber individuals in these leadership roles. It is very important to me that we have a highly trained and diverse team at the helm of the West Memphis Police Department,” McClendon said.