MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Artists from across the country are in Memphis to turn a vacant downtown building into a work of art.

It’s being called a mural festival, a collaborative effort with artists joining forces and expressing their own point of view about Memphis.

The building on B.B. King Boulevard and East Georgia has been vacant for years.

People taking part say COVID stopped events like this from happening but it seems they’re slowly gaining pace again.

Memphis was chosen for its impact on music and food.

“Art influences a lot of things and a lot of people. Art pushes stereotypes, art pushes cultural things and art just kinda makes you invoke certain emotions,” said artist Charles Key. “So just to be here among other artists is a blessing for me.”

It’s hoped the art work will turn this building into a destination.