MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for at least six suspects who they say were involved in a business burglary on Monday morning.

According to MPD, the incident happened around 4:00 a.m. at Sissy’s Log Cabin on South Grove Park Road in East Memphis. Officers responded to the scene and found the front glass of the business broken.

Three vehicles involved in robbery

Video surveillance showed three vehicles, a black four-door Infiniti, 2020 Gray Jeep Compass, and a white van parked in the area of the business.

The manager of the business confirmed that an unknown amount of jewelry was stolen.

Police say the suspects were last seen going through the parking lot heading North on Perkins Extended.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.