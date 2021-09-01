Multiple shootings in Memphis overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were shot during the night in Memphis on August 31. Police responded to several calls of gunfire Tuesday night.



One of those shootings happened at an Exxon at the corner of Raines and Kirby Parkway. At one point, Police had the gas pumps roped off as they focused on a car in the parking lot. At least one person was rushed to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.



Another shooting occurred near Lamar and American Way at the Love’s Gas station. Police roped off the area with tape while investigating a vehicle. There was another shooting across the street at the Garden Inn off LaMar. In both incidents, the status of the victims are unknown.

Police have blocked part of Orleans Road and Craft Coad near Lakeview Road because of a shooting. It happened in the early morning hours and officers said they may be there a while.



We are trying to learn more about what happened. WREG reporters noted at least 42 evidence markers at the scene.



Officers have confirmed that someone was shot, but they haven’t said anything about the victim’s condition.



There is a large police presence in the area. If you live in this area, police are urging you to take an alternate route. They ask drivers use East Raines or Winchester to go around the location.



WREG will update as more information becomes available.