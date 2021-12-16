MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A chain of chaotic events in the FedExForum parking garage during Young Dolph’s celebration of life service landed multiple people behind bars Thursday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, officers saw a stolen Infiniti Q40 in the FedExForum parking garage at 191 Beale around 1:38 p.m. Three suspects were arrested and a firearm was recovered.

While officers were arresting the suspects in the Infiniti, a black Mercedes attempted to speed out of the parking garage but wrecked inside the garage, hitting a pole. Police said the driver, Guyland Key, tried to flee but Key and passenger, Antwon Flynn, were arrested.

Key had nine outstanding warrants and Flynn had a warrant for theft of property $1,000 or less. Officers also recovered a gun and marijuana.

Law enforcement in the area also saw another stolen Infiniti Q40 but the suspects in that vehicle got away after they crashed in the 1000 block of Kyle.