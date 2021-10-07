SENATOBIA, Miss. — A 32-year-old woman has been charged with sexual battery of a 14/15-year-old and fondling of a juvenile, Senatobia Police said.

Police received a report on Sept. 30 from a girl who said she’d been sexually abused at a residence on East Gilmore Street, the home of Evan Brooke Redd.

Police and Child Protection Services initiated an investigation. They executed a search warrant at the home Wednesday evening, and Redd was taken into custody.

Redd is currently out on bond. Her next court date is Dec. 2 in Senatobia City Court, police said.

Redd is listed on DeSoto Central Middle School’s website as an 8th grade Mississippi Studies and World Geography teacher.

DeSoto County Schools said Redd is no longer an employee of DeSoto County Schools.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information or concerns, contact Detective Brannon Rushing at the Senatobia Police Department (Phone: 662-562-5643).