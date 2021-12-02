MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi law enforcement agencies are reportedly searching for a murder suspect in northern Mississippi.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Quenten Cortez Taylor is wanted for a murder in Quitman County.

Horn Lake Police reportedly received a tip stating Taylor was spotted in the area of Laurelwood and Shadow Oaks. The sheriff’s department says Taylor ran away when officers arrived.

Horn Lake Police and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department are currently searching for Taylor in that area.

The sheriff’s department says Taylor is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is urged to call police immediately.