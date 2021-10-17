MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mississippi officials say a Sardis Police officer was killed in a car crash.

According to the Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Sardis Police officer Courtney Pride died after the accident Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office says Pride was off-duty at the time of the crash.

“Please pray for his family, friends and for the Sardis Police Department as they deal with the lost of Officer Pride,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Sunday morning.

At this time, there is no word on where the crash happened or what caused it.

This is a developing story.