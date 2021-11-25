MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman who they say threatened two other women and two children with a gun.

Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a gas station on East Raines Road near Auburn Road.

A woman reportedly told police she and the suspect, identified as Monikka Burton, got into an argument. According to police, while they were arguing, Burton went to her vehicle and pulled out a black handgun.

Police say Burton pointed the gun at the woman and threatened to shoot everyone in the car, which included the woman’s mother and two children.

Memphis Police say officers saw Burton with the gun inside of her front jacket pocket before she went back to her car and put the gun under her seat.

Officers took Burton into custody. One of the officers went to Burton’s car and got the handgun from under the front driver side seat.

Burton has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault.