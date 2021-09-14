MPD: woman survives attack when gun jams

Police responded to a domestic violence call on the 800 block of Claybrook St in the early morning hours on Monday. Police said they were called there because Daryl Carter was verbally aggressive towards his girlfriend.

Police said after someone at the home told Carter to calm down, he became violent. According to police, Carter’s mood further devolved. Police said he claimed he would turn things into a “murder suicide situation”.



MPD said that Carter took a gun out of his waistband and began firing it into the floor of the residence, as well as the walls. A witness said that Carter then pointed a gun at her head and pulled the trigger, but the gun jammed.



While Carter was firing off rounds into the residence, he refused to let his girlfriend or her three children leave the property. Police said Carter’s girlfriend was able to sneak out of the residence in the middle of the night.



As she made her way to the nearest police station, she noticed Carter following them in his vehicle with the lights off. According to a police, Carter followed them down the street, pointing a gun out of the driver side window and shouting, “Y’all are going to feel me before you see me!”



Carter’s girlfriend drove to the Austin Peay Police Precinct, and she managed to find an officer. The officer followed them back to the residence as her children were still at the house during the vehicle chase.



Police said that Carter was outside the residence when they arrived. They approached his vehicle and detained him. Police said that Carter told them he had a gun in the glove box. Police said they recovered a loaded SCCY CPX 9mm in the glove box with three live rounds inside but without a serial number. MPD said they found another magazine with eight live rounds still inside.



Carter was arrested on multiple charges related to this incident. He is facing multiple counts of each: aggravated assault, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping, and attempted first degree murder.



Carter’s bond is currently set at $300,000.